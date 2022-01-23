Hook and Climb Training

SAN DIEGO – Navy Divers assigned to a West Coast Naval Special Warfare unit prepare to raise a hooked ladder during a training exercise at the Silver Strand Training Complex. Naval Special Warfare is the nation's premier maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the fleet's reach and deliver all-domain options for naval and joint force commanders. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alex Perlman)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2022 16:02
|Photo ID:
|7051772
|VIRIN:
|220125-N-GP724-1065
|Resolution:
|4912x7360
|Size:
|2.36 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
