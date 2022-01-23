Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hook and Climb Training [Image 1 of 7]

    Hook and Climb Training

    01.23.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alex Perlman 

    Naval Special Warfare Command

    SAN DIEGO – Navy Divers assigned to a West Coast Naval Special Warfare unit prepare to raise a hooked ladder during a training exercise at the Silver Strand Training Complex. Naval Special Warfare is the nation's premier maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the fleet's reach and deliver all-domain options for naval and joint force commanders. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alex Perlman)

    This work, Hook and Climb Training [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Alex Perlman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

