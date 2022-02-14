A nurse in the pediatric oncology ward of the Pordenone Hospital gives a gift bag to a patient in Pordenone, Italy, Feb. 14, 2022. Due to COVID-19, the donations were given to the children in the lobby area. Two members hand-delivered the donations to the pediatric ward patients that can’t leave due to medical reasons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2022 12:35
|Photo ID:
|7051294
|VIRIN:
|220214-F-ZR251-1093
|Resolution:
|4399x3142
|Size:
|1.53 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aviano Airmen share the love [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
