    Aviano Airmen share the love [Image 9 of 10]

    Aviano Airmen share the love

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    02.14.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A nurse in the pediatric oncology ward of the Pordenone Hospital gives a gift bag to a patient in Pordenone, Italy, Feb. 14, 2022. Due to COVID-19, the donations were given to the children in the lobby area. Two members hand-delivered the donations to the pediatric ward patients that can’t leave due to medical reasons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aviano Airmen share the love [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Aviano Airmen share the love

