Gift bags for children in the pediatric oncology ward of the Pordenone Hospital are displayed in Pordenone, Italy, Feb. 14, 2022. Four Airmen and civilians from the 31st Security Forces Squadron Pass & Registration office donated 15 gift bags to children on Valentine’s Day to show their appreciation. The gift bags were delivered to children ages 9 months to 15 years old and each gift bag was tailored to the age of the child. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2022 Date Posted: 02.14.2022 12:36 Photo ID: 7051292 VIRIN: 220214-F-ZR251-1037 Resolution: 6948x4632 Size: 2.63 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aviano Airmen share the love [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.