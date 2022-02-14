Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aviano Airmen share the love [Image 7 of 10]

    Aviano Airmen share the love

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    02.14.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Gift bags for children in the pediatric oncology ward of the Pordenone Hospital are displayed in Pordenone, Italy, Feb. 14, 2022. Four Airmen and civilians from the 31st Security Forces Squadron Pass & Registration office donated 15 gift bags to children on Valentine’s Day to show their appreciation. The gift bags were delivered to children ages 9 months to 15 years old and each gift bag was tailored to the age of the child. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2022
    Date Posted: 02.14.2022 12:36
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
