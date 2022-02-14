Aviano Airmen share the love

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Hannah Hannas, 31st Security Forces Squadron Pass & Registration assistant noncommissioned officer in charge, and Senior Airman Nelson Roman, 31st SFS Pass & Reg clerk, prepare to bring Valentine’s Day gift bags to children in the pediatric oncology ward of the Pordenone Hospital in Pordenone, Italy, Feb. 14, 2022. Pediatric oncology is the research and treatment of cancers in children and young adults. The gift bags were delivered to children ages 9 months to 15 years old and each gift bag was tailored to the age of the child. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)

