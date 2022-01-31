USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Flight Quarters with HMH 465

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.31.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Curtis Spencer 

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 31, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Tasad Townsend, from Marion, S.C., far right, assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), directs a CH-53E Super Stallion attached to the “Warhorse” of Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 465 to hold its position on the flight deck while chocks and chains are put in place, Jan. 31. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2022
    Photo ID: 7051269
    VIRIN: 220131-N-MT581-1344
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
