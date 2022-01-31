USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Flight Quarters with HMH 465

PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 31, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Marqese Jones, from Fayetteville, N.C., right, assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), signals to the crew of a CH-53E Super Stallion attached to the “Warhorse” of Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 465 that chocks and chains have been removed, Jan. 31. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

