USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Flight Quarters with HMH 465

PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 31, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Tasad Townsend, from Marion, S.C., assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), directs a CH-53E Super Stallion attached to the “Warhorse” of Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 465 to ascend from the flight deck, Jan. 31. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

