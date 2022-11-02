Carabinieri Commander visits Aviano

Brig. Gen. Francesco Atzeni, Friuli Venezia Giulia Carabinieri commander, visits the 56th Rescue Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 11, 2022. Atzeni is a helicopter pilot; his previous assignment was in Pratica di Mare (Rome) where he was the commander of the Carabinieri's Aircraft Regiment (RAC) and two Helicopter Units. The RAC’s operational activity is connected to Territorial and Special Units of the Corp and consists of patrols, support and rescue missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)

