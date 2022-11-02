Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Carabinieri Commander visits Aviano [Image 2 of 6]

    Carabinieri Commander visits Aviano

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    02.11.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. Francesco Atzeni, Friuli Venezia Giulia Carabinieri commander, middle, looks at an HH-60G assigned to the 56th Rescue Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 11, 2022. Atzeni is a helicopter pilot; his previous assignment was in Pratica di Mare (Rome) where he was the commander of the Carabinieri's Aircraft Regiment (RAC) and two Helicopter Units. The RAC’s operational activity is connected to Territorial and Special Units of the Corp and consists of patrols, support and rescue missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 02.14.2022 06:50
    Photo ID: 7051084
    VIRIN: 220211-F-ZR251-1130
    Resolution: 6860x4573
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Carabinieri Commander visits Aviano [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Carabinieri Commander visits Aviano
    Carabinieri Commander visits Aviano
    Carabinieri Commander visits Aviano
    Carabinieri Commander visits Aviano
    Carabinieri Commander visits Aviano
    Carabinieri Commander visits Aviano

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Carabinieri
    31 FW
    DV
    56th RQS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT