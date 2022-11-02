Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Carabinieri Commander visits Aviano [Image 4 of 6]

    Carabinieri Commander visits Aviano

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    02.11.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force members assigned to the 56th Rescue Squadron show Brig. Gen. Francesco Atzeni, Friuli Venezia Giulia Carabinieri commander, an HH-60G Pave Hawk at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 11, 2022. During the visit, Atzeni toured the 56th Rescue Squadron and the Air Control Tower. These visits build relationships and strengthen trusted partnerships between Italy and the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    This work, Carabinieri Commander visits Aviano [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

