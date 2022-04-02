Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden stands prepared to support

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden stands prepared to support

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    02.04.2022

    Photo by Brady Gross 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    On Feb. 4, 2022, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden command team check in on a Logistics Support Area, ensuring Soldiers have everything they need while staying at Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden.

    Date Taken: 02.04.2022
    Date Posted: 02.14.2022 04:22
    Photo ID: 7050916
    VIRIN: 220204-A-QN293-0001
    Resolution: 5833x3889
    Size: 3.95 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    by Brady Gross

    USAG Wiesbaden stands prepared to support

    EUCOM
    Wiesbaden
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe

