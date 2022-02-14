USAG Wiesbaden stands prepared to support

Photo By Brady Gross | On Feb. 4, 2022, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden commander, Col. Mario Washington and...... read more read more Photo By Brady Gross | On Feb. 4, 2022, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden commander, Col. Mario Washington and Command Sgt. Maj. Richard Russell, alongside Christopher Bowen, the Red Cross Regional Program Manager, drop off comfort kits and check in on a Logistics Support Area, ensuring Soldiers have everything they need while staying at Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden. see less | View Image Page

WIESBADEN, Germany -- U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden has been executing a variety of support missions to accommodate incoming Soldiers as they arrive here at Clay Kaserne. Army Garrisons are the foundation of readiness and Wiesbaden is no different.



The Garrison’s Directorate of Public Works has been instrumental in providing initial Logistics Support Area assessments and preparing potential facilities for incoming Soldiers. These are moves designed to respond to the current security environment and reinforce the deterrent and defensive posture on NATO’s eastern flank. DPW’s efforts expeditiously provided accommodations for those here to ensure the robust defense of our NATO Allies.



In advance of Soldier arrivals, the DPW had already checked, verified and repaired several utility systems at various buildings to meet the demands of any U.S. Army Europe and Africa missions. Furthermore, one building even received updated electrical capabilities to support the housing of additional Soldiers.



A facility that is already in use for these support missions, received a variety of upgrades in January. The DPW upgraded electrical and ventilation systems, provided improved hygiene quarters and installed over 400 meters of physical fencing in support of operational security.



“Our garrison team is proud to be here, ready to support any mission the Army needs us to get after. The garrison has been providing support as efficiently as possible – coordinating feasible action plans and executing quickly to accommodate our incoming forces,” USAG Wiesbaden Command Sgt. Maj. Richard Russell said.



On short notice, the Garrison’s Logistic Readiness Center also coordinated with U.S Army Europe and Africa and the 18th Airborne Corps to provide shuttle bus services as Soldiers arrived at the Wiesbaden Army Airfield. Shuttle buses met several C-17 aircraft directly on the tarmac and transported Soldiers to Clay Kaserne’s in-processing center. There, the garrison ensured they received a warm welcome, orientation to the area and provided resources to assist in their transition to “Our Home in Germany.”



This enabled the 18th Airborne Corps to stand up a joint task force-capable headquarters and support elements of the 82nd Airborne in their deployment to Poland. The 82nd is trained and equipped for a variety of missions to deter aggression and reassure and defend our NATO Allies.



Additionally, the Garrison’s team has also been extremely proactive in working courses of action for future requests and facilities, if the need arises. The DPW accelerated their planning with the Garrison’s local contracting partners in case additional LSAs are required. Army installation readiness is always at the forefront of the garrison’s planning efforts, ensuring Soldiers are well accommodated no matter when they arrive.