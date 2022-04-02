U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden stands prepared to support

On Feb. 4, 2022, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden commander, Col. Mario Washington and Command Sgt. Maj. Richard Russell, alongside Christopher Bowen, the Red Cross Regional Program Manager, drop off comfort kits and check in on a Logistics Support Area, ensuring Soldiers have everything they need while staying at Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden.

