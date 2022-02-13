USS Porter 9DDG 78) Replenishment-at-sea

NORTH SEA (Feb. 13, 2022) – Sailors standby as the fuel probe is being inserted to the refueling station during a replenishment-at-sea with the Royal RFA Tiderace while aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), Feb. 13, 2022. Porter, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is currently underway in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Eric Coffer/Released)

