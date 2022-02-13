Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Porter (DDG 78) Replenishment-at-sea [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Porter (DDG 78) Replenishment-at-sea

    NORTH SEA

    02.13.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Eric Coffer 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    NORTH SEA (Feb. 13, 2022) – Sailors man the phone and distance line during a replenishment-at-sea with the Royal RFA Tiderace aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), Feb. 13, 2022. Porter, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is currently underway in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Eric Coffer/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2022
    Date Posted: 02.14.2022 00:58
    Photo ID: 7050784
    VIRIN: 220213-N-GW139-1055
    Resolution: 6272x4480
    Size: 2.25 MB
    Location: NORTH SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Porter (DDG 78) Replenishment-at-sea [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Eric Coffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Destroyer
    Replenishment-at-Sea
    U.S. Navy
    USS Porter
    DDG 78
    North Sea

