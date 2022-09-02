Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Commander, Task Force 70 Conducts 30th Warfare Commander Meeting with Republic of Korea Navy [Image 2 of 2]

    Commander, Task Force 70 Conducts 30th Warfare Commander Meeting with Republic of Korea Navy

    JAPAN

    02.09.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Askia Collins 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 9, 2022) - Rear Adm. Michael Donnelly, Commander, Task Force 70, back-center, and CTF 70 staff members participate in the 30th U.S.-Republic of Korea Composite Warfare Commander Meeting, via teleconference from Yokosuka Naval base, to discuss maritime strategy and interoperability between the partner nation’s navies, Feb. 9. CTF 70 is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Askia Collins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2022
    Date Posted: 02.13.2022 23:21
    Photo ID: 7050772
    VIRIN: 220209-N-YQ181-1001
    Resolution: 1024x681
    Size: 369.33 KB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander, Task Force 70 Conducts 30th Warfare Commander Meeting with Republic of Korea Navy [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Askia Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Commander, Task Force 70 Conducts 30th Warfare Commander Meeting with Republic of Korea Navy
    Commander, Task Force 70 Conducts 30th Warfare Commander Meeting with Republic of Korea Navy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Commander, Task Force 70 Conducts 30th Warfare Commander Meeting with Republic of Korea Navy

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CTF 70
    ROKN
    Bi-annual
    CWCM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT