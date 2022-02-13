Commander, Task Force 70 Conducts 30th Warfare Commander Meeting with Republic of Korea Navy

YOKOSUKA, Japan (February 9, 2022) – Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70 staff conducted the 30th Bi-annual Composite Warfare Commander Meeting (CWCM) with leadership from the Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) through a teleconference, Feb. 9.





Rear Adm. Michael Donnelly, commander, Task Force 70, and CTF 70 staff members discussed maritime strategy and how best to operate forces together at sea with ROKN leaders from Maritime Task Flotilla (MTF) 7.



“We are constantly seeking opportunities to validate and improve our ability to integrate our high-end capabilities in order to ensure peace and stability in the region, as like-minded allies,” said Donnelly. “By holding these talks, we can focus on specific warfare areas, build a list of actions we can take together to improve our at-sea engagements now and in the future, and use our resources for maximum efficiency.”



The staff discussion centered on potential future training events, operations, and engagements the 7th Fleet task force will conduct with their Korean counterparts. These efforts contribute to the U.S. and Republic of Korea alliance, one that is vital to the security interests of both nations and to stability in Northeast Asia.



CWCM has been conducted between U.S. and ROK navies since 1996.



U.S. 7th Fleet exercises operational control of its units through designated Task Forces or Task Groups. These groups are organized along domain and functional lines. CTF 70 is theater strike warfare commander and theater air and missile defense commander.



CTF 70 is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. U.S. 7th Fleet is the largest forward-deployed numbered fleet in the world and, with the help of an network of alliances and partners from 35 other maritime nations, the U.S. Navy has operated in the Indo-Pacific region for more than 70 years; providing credible, ready forces to help preserve peace and prevent conflict.

