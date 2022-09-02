Commander, Task Force 70 Conducts 30th Warfare Commander Meeting with Republic of Korea Navy

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 9, 2022) - Rear Adm. Michael Donnelly, Commander, Task Force 70, signs a document during the 30th U.S.-Republic of Korea Composite Warfare Commander Meeting, conducted via teleconference from Yokosuka Naval base, as part of the bi-annual tradition, Feb. 9. CTF 70 is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Askia Collins)

