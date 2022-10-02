Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    4th ESC Best Warrior Competition [Image 13 of 27]

    4th ESC Best Warrior Competition

    CAMP JOSEPH T. ROBINSON, NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, AR, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2022

    Photo by Capt. Mark Halliday 

    4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    Soldiers of the 211th Regional Support Group take part in the 4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) Best Warrior Competition at Camp Jospeh T. Robinson, North Little Rock, Feb. 9-13, 2022.

    Pfc. Erubiel Salinas, Spcs. Jonathan Ponds and Camron Rodriguez, Sgt. Edwin Salgado and Capt. Rick Romo are representing the 211th.

    Competitors complete the Army Physical Fitness Test, Army Combat Fitness Test, Army Warrior Tasks testing, 12-mile road march, written and oral tests, land navigation, and an obstacle course during the event.

    Great job to all the other competitors from the 211th, the 4th ESC and downtrace units! (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Mark Halliday/Released) (This image was balanced for color and light)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2022
    Date Posted: 02.13.2022 18:59
    Photo ID: 7050653
    VIRIN: 220210-A-JW448-0005
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 4.58 MB
    Location: CAMP JOSEPH T. ROBINSON, NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, AR, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th ESC Best Warrior Competition [Image 27 of 27], by CPT Mark Halliday, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    4th ESC Best Warrior Competition
    4th ESC Best Warrior Competition
    4th ESC Best Warrior Competition
    4th ESC Best Warrior Competition
    4th ESC Best Warrior Competition
    4th ESC Best Warrior Competition
    4th ESC Best Warrior Competition
    4th ESC Best Warrior Competition
    4th ESC Best Warrior Competition
    4th ESC Best Warrior Competition
    4th ESC Best Warrior Competition
    4th ESC Best Warrior Competition
    4th ESC Best Warrior Competition
    4th ESC Best Warrior Competition
    4th ESC Best Warrior Competition
    4th ESC Best Warrior Competition
    4th ESC Best Warrior Competition
    4th ESC Best Warrior Competition
    4th ESC Best Warrior Competition
    4th ESC Best Warrior Competition
    4th ESC Best Warrior Competition
    4th ESC Best Warrior Competition
    4th ESC Best Warrior Competition
    4th ESC Best Warrior Competition
    4th ESC Best Warrior Competition
    4th ESC Best Warrior Competition
    4th ESC Best Warrior Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior Competition
    4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)
    211th Regional Support Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT