Soldiers of the 211th Regional Support Group take part in the 4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) Best Warrior Competition at Camp Jospeh T. Robinson, North Little Rock, Feb. 9-13, 2022.



Pfc. Erubiel Salinas, Spcs. Jonathan Ponds and Camron Rodriguez, Sgt. Edwin Salgado and Capt. Rick Romo are representing the 211th.



Competitors complete the Army Physical Fitness Test, Army Combat Fitness Test, Army Warrior Tasks testing, 12-mile road march, written and oral tests, land navigation, and an obstacle course during the event.



Great job to all the other competitors from the 211th, the 4th ESC and downtrace units! (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Mark Halliday/Released) (This image was balanced for color and light)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2022 Date Posted: 02.13.2022 18:59 Photo ID: 7050667 VIRIN: 220210-A-JW448-0011 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 3.45 MB Location: CAMP JOSEPH T. ROBINSON, NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, AR, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4th ESC Best Warrior Competition [Image 27 of 27], by CPT Mark Halliday, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.