Greenville resident, Crown Point native promoted to sergeant major in 38th Infantry Division

Indiana National Guard Sgt. Maj. Matthew Krankvich, of Greenville, smiles as his wife, Alyssa, caresses his cheek during his promotion ceremony at the Cyclone Division Armory in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Krankvich, originally from Crown Point, is the 38th Infantry Division intelligence sergeant major, the highest ranking enlisted soldier in the section.

