    Greenville resident, Crown Point native promoted to sergeant major in 38th Infantry Division [Image 2 of 3]

    Greenville resident, Crown Point native promoted to sergeant major in 38th Infantry Division

    GREENVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jeff Lowry 

    38th Infantry Division

    Indiana National Guard Maj. Gen. Timothy Thombleson, the 38th Infantry Division commanding general, speaks at the promotion ceremony of Sgt. Maj. Matthew Krankvich, center, at the Cyclone Division Armory in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Krankvich, originally from Crown Point, is the 38th Infantry Division intelligence sergeant major, the highest ranking enlisted soldier in the section.

    38th Infantry Division
    Indiana National Guard
    promotion ceremony
    intelligence sergeant major

