Sweeping the flight line: 386th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron's weekly FOD walk

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Maintenance Group participate in a foreign object damage walk, or FOD walk, on the flight line at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Feb. 4, 2022. Removing items such as rocks that kick up off the asphalt when planes take off, trash that blows out in the wind or items that fall off the aircraft reduces accidents that could potentially down an aircraft and halt a mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Filzen)

