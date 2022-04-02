Sweeping the flight line: 386th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron's weekly FOD walk

Members of the 386the Expeditionary Maintenance Group line up for a foreign object damage walk on the flight line at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Feb. 4, 2022. Removing items such as rocks that kick up off the asphalt when planes take off, trash that blows out in the wind or items that fall off the aircraft reduces accidents that could potentially down an aircraft and halt a mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Filzen)

Date Taken: 02.04.2022
Location: KW