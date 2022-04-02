Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sweeping the flight line: 386th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron's weekly FOD walk [Image 2 of 6]

    Sweeping the flight line: 386th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron's weekly FOD walk

    KUWAIT

    02.04.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Natalie Filzen 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 386th Expeditionary Maintenance Group carefully survey the runaway during a foreign object damage walk on the flight line at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Feb. 4, 2022. Removing items such as rocks that kick up off the asphalt when planes take off, trash that blows out in the wind or items that fall off the aircraft reduces accidents that could potentially down an aircraft and halt a mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Filzen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2022
    Date Posted: 02.13.2022 06:29
    Photo ID: 7050375
    VIRIN: 220204-F-XC675-003
    Resolution: 5026x3344
    Size: 9.35 MB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    FOD
    AFCENT
    Quality Assurance
    386th EMXS

