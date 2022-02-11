Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Reap What You Snow [Image 4 of 4]

    Reap What You Snow

    LASK, POLAND

    11.02.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jacob Albers 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 748th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron park an F-15C Eagle assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron after it completed a local area familiarization flight in support of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization operations at Lask Air Base, Poland, Feb. 11, 2022. During Enhanced Air Policing, jets and aircrew are ready to respond to any airborne threat at a moment’s notice, ensuring the mutual protection of the U.S. and Allied interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jacob Albers)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2022
    Date Posted: 02.13.2022 05:21
    Photo ID: 7050370
    VIRIN: 220211-F-TL453-0423
    Resolution: 6924x4616
    Size: 4.82 MB
    Location: LASK, PL 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reap What You Snow [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Jacob Albers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Reap What You Snow
    Reap What You Snow
    Reap What You Snow
    Reap What You Snow

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Poland
    F-15C
    EAP
    748th AMXS
    493rd FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT