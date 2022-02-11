Reap What You Snow

An F-15C Eagle assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron taxis to a parking space after a local area familiarization flight in support of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization operations at Lask Air Base, Poland, Feb. 11, 2022. During Enhanced Air Policing, jets and aircrew are ready to respond to any airborne threat at a moment’s notice, ensuring the mutual protection of the U.S. and Allied interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jacob Albers)

