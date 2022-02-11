Reap What You Snow

Senior Airmen Hunter Jones, a crew chief assigned to the 748th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron drags parking chalks into place to assist parking an F-15C Eagle at Lask Air Base, Poland, Feb. 11, 2022. The 748th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Is responsible for keeping the 493rd Fighter Squadrons Eagle fleet airworthy in any environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jacob Albers)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2022 05:21
|Photo ID:
|7050367
|VIRIN:
|220211-F-TL453-0383
|Resolution:
|4331x3352
|Size:
|1.99 MB
|Location:
|LASK, PL
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
