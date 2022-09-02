220209-N-ZA692-0020 MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 9, 2022) Lt. James Sireci, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, Detachment 1 "Desert Hawks," conducts a preflight check of an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter during International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express (IMX/CE) 2022 in Manama, Bahrain, Feb. 9. IMX/Cutlass Express 2022 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving more than 60 nations and international organizations committed to enhancing partnerships and interoperability to strengthen maritime security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anita Chebahtah)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2022 Date Posted: 02.13.2022 02:09 Photo ID: 7050266 VIRIN: 220209-N-ZA692-0020 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.95 MB Location: ARABIAN GULF Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, IMX/CE 2022 Photo Exercise in the Arabian Gulf [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Anita Chebahtah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.