Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Combined Task Force North participate in photo exercise during International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2022 [Image 1 of 5]

    Combined Task Force North participate in photo exercise during International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2022

    ARABIAN GULF

    02.09.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anita Chebahtah  

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220209-N-ZA692-0191 ARABIAN GULF (Feb. 9, 2022) Ships and aircraft from partner nations of Combined Task Group N.1 participate in a photo exercise during International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express (IMX/CE) 2022 in the Arabian Gulf, Feb. 9. IMX/Cutlass Express 2022 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving more than 60 nations and international organizations committed to enhancing partnerships and interoperability to strengthen maritime security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anita Chebahtah)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2022
    Date Posted: 02.13.2022 02:09
    Photo ID: 7050265
    VIRIN: 220209-N-ZA692-0191
    Resolution: 4198x2799
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combined Task Force North participate in photo exercise during International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2022 [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Anita Chebahtah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Combined Task Force North participate in photo exercise during International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2022
    IMX/CE 2022 Photo Exercise in the Arabian Gulf
    IMX/CE 2022 Photo Exercise in the Arabian Gulf
    IMX/CE 2022 Photo Exercise in the Arabian Gulf
    IMX/CE 2022 Photo Exercise in the Arabian Gulf

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Photoex
    NAVCENT
    C5F
    IMX22
    IMX/CE22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT