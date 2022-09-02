220209-N-ZA692-0191 ARABIAN GULF (Feb. 9, 2022) Ships and aircraft from partner nations of Combined Task Group N.1 participate in a photo exercise during International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express (IMX/CE) 2022 in the Arabian Gulf, Feb. 9. IMX/Cutlass Express 2022 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving more than 60 nations and international organizations committed to enhancing partnerships and interoperability to strengthen maritime security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anita Chebahtah)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2022 Date Posted: 02.13.2022 02:09 Photo ID: 7050265 VIRIN: 220209-N-ZA692-0191 Resolution: 4198x2799 Size: 1.63 MB Location: ARABIAN GULF Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Combined Task Force North participate in photo exercise during International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2022 [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Anita Chebahtah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.