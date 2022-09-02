220209-N-ZA692-0700 ARABIAN GULF (Feb. 9, 2022) United Arab Emirates STAN Patrol vessel Shujaa (P5001) sails in the Arabian Gulf during International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express (IMX/CE) 2022, Feb. 9. IMX/Cutlass Express 2022 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving more than 60 nations and international organizations committed to enhancing partnerships and interoperability to strengthen maritime security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anita Chebahtah)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2022 Date Posted: 02.13.2022 02:09 Photo ID: 7050267 VIRIN: 220209-N-ZA692-0700 Resolution: 4401x2934 Size: 2.2 MB Location: ARABIAN GULF Web Views: 8 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, IMX/CE 2022 Photo Exercise in the Arabian Gulf [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Anita Chebahtah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.