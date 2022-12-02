Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Dewey CIWS Maintenance [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Dewey CIWS Maintenance

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    02.12.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Lewis 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 12, 2022) Fire Controlman 1st Class Damian Castillosakihara, left, from Bayamon, Puerto Rico, inspects maintenance conducted by Fire Controlman 3rd Class Victor Deltoro, from National City, California, on the Phalanx Close-In Weapon System (CIWS) aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105). Dewey is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2022
    Date Posted: 02.12.2022 21:16
    Photo ID: 7050227
    VIRIN: 220212-N-TR141-0132
    Resolution: 5067x3378
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Hometown: BAYAMON, PR
    Hometown: NATIONAL CITY, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Dewey CIWS Maintenance [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Benjamin Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    7th Fleet
    CIWS
    fire controlman
    at sea
    readiness
    Close-in weapon system

