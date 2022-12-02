USS Dewey CIWS Maintenance

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 12, 2022) Fire Controlman 1st Class Damian Castillosakihara, left, from Bayamon, Puerto Rico, inspects maintenance conducted by Fire Controlman 3rd Class Victor Deltoro, from National City, California, on the Phalanx Close-In Weapon System (CIWS) aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105). Dewey is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)

