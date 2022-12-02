SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 12, 2022) Fire Controlman 3rd Class Victor Deltoro, from National City, California, conducts maintenance on the Phalanx Close-In Weapon System (CIWS) aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105). Dewey is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2022 21:16
|Photo ID:
|7050226
|VIRIN:
|220212-N-TR141-0088
|Resolution:
|5385x3590
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Hometown:
|NATIONAL CITY, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Dewey CIWS Maintenance [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Benjamin Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT