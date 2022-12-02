USS Dewey CIWS Maintenance

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 12, 2022) Fire Controlman 3rd Class Victor Deltoro, from National City, California, conducts maintenance on the Phalanx Close-In Weapon System (CIWS) aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105). Dewey is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)

