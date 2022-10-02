Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Fighter Wing deploys to United Arab Emirates [Image 1 of 2]

    1st Fighter Wing deploys to United Arab Emirates

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Ceaira Tinsley 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    A U.S Air Force maintainer from the 27th Fighter Squadron conducts maintenance checks on a U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 1st Fighter Wing at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Feb. 10, 2022, in support of a deployment to United Arab Emirates. Based on orders from the U.S. Secretary of Defense, the strategic intent of the deployment is for the aircraft’s presence to assist the UAE against the current threat and as a clear signal that the U.S. stands with the UAE as a long-standing strategic partner. (U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ceaira Tinsley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2022
    Date Posted: 02.12.2022 13:51
    Photo ID: 7050063
    VIRIN: 220210-F-VD052-0042
    Resolution: 3000x2002
    Size: 994.53 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Fighter Wing deploys to United Arab Emirates [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Ceaira Tinsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1st Fighter Wing deploys to United Arab Emirates
    1st Fighter Wing deploys to United Arab Emirates

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #1stFighterWing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT