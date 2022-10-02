1st Fighter Wing deploys to United Arab Emirates

A U.S Air Force maintainer from the 27th Fighter Squadron conducts maintenance checks on a U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 1st Fighter Wing at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Feb. 10, 2022, in support of a deployment to United Arab Emirates. Based on orders from the U.S. Secretary of Defense, the strategic intent of the deployment is for the aircraft’s presence to assist the UAE against the current threat and as a clear signal that the U.S. stands with the UAE as a long-standing strategic partner. (U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ceaira Tinsley)

Date Taken: 02.10.2022 Date Posted: 02.12.2022 Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US