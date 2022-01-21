Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    137th SOW trains with Cannon AFB U-28 and Oregon ANG Special Warfare Airmen [Image 3 of 3]

    137th SOW trains with Cannon AFB U-28 and Oregon ANG Special Warfare Airmen

    WILL ROGERS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2022

    Photo by Andrew LaMoreaux  

    137th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    A Special Tactics (ST) combat controller (CCT), center, from the 125th Special Tactics Squadron, Oregon Air National Guard, receives an update from a simulated ground forces commander, left, during multi-location training near Will Rogers Air National Guard Base in Oklahoma City, January 21, 2022. The ST CCT worked a full mission profile that included changing environments from urban to mobile to wooded while maintaining communication with simulated friendly forces and aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew M. LaMoreaux)

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    AFSOC
    National Guard
    Oklahoma National Guard
    Will Rogers Air National Guard Base
    137th Special Operations Wing

