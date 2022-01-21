137th SOW trains with Cannon AFB U-28 and Oregon ANG Special Warfare Airmen

A Special Tactics (ST) combat controller (CCT), center, from the 125th Special Tactics Squadron, Oregon Air National Guard, receives an update from a simulated ground forces commander, left, during multi-location training near Will Rogers Air National Guard Base in Oklahoma City, January 21, 2022. The ST CCT worked a full mission profile that included changing environments from urban to mobile to wooded while maintaining communication with simulated friendly forces and aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew M. LaMoreaux)

