137th SOW trains with Cannon AFB U-28 and Oregon ANG Special Warfare Airmen

A Special Tactics (ST) combat controller (CCT) from the 125th Special Tactics Squadron, Oregon Air National Guard, receives guidance from a simulated ground forces commander during multi-location training near Will Rogers Air National Guard Base in Oklahoma City, January 21, 2022. The combat controller worked a full mission profile that included an MC-12W from the 137th Special Operations Wing, Oklahoma Air National Guard; a U-28A Draco from Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico; opposition forces simulated by the 137th Special Operations Group Air Support Element; and hypothetical friendly forces injected by the simulated ground forces commander — all while being evaluated by a fellow ST CCT. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew M. LaMoreaux)

