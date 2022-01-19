137th SOW trains with Cannon AFB U-28 and Oregon ANG Special Warfare Airmen

An MC-12W, front, from the 137th Special Operations Wing (SOW), Oklahoma Air National Guard and a U-28A Draco from the 318th Special Operations Squadron, Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, prepare for takeoff from Will Rogers Air National Guard Base, Oklahoma City, January 20, 2022. The two Air Force Special Operations Command intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance aircraft trained together at the 137th SOW, January 18-21, 2022, while practicing individual missions with overlapping objectives similar to what they may face in a deployed environment overseas. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew M. LaMoreaux)

