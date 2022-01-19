Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    137th SOW trains with Cannon AFB U-28 and Oregon ANG Special Warfare Airmen [Image 1 of 3]

    137th SOW trains with Cannon AFB U-28 and Oregon ANG Special Warfare Airmen

    WILL ROGERS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2022

    Photo by Andrew LaMoreaux  

    137th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    An MC-12W, front, from the 137th Special Operations Wing (SOW), Oklahoma Air National Guard and a U-28A Draco from the 318th Special Operations Squadron, Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, prepare for takeoff from Will Rogers Air National Guard Base, Oklahoma City, January 20, 2022. The two Air Force Special Operations Command intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance aircraft trained together at the 137th SOW, January 18-21, 2022, while practicing individual missions with overlapping objectives similar to what they may face in a deployed environment overseas. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew M. LaMoreaux)

