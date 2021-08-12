137th SOW hosts logistics officers from Tinker AFB

U.S. Air Force Capt. Patrick DeVito, an instructor/evaluator combat systems officer for the 185th Special Operations Squadron, Oklahoma Air National Guard gives a tour of the MC-12W aircraft to leaders of the Tinker Logistics Officer Association (LOA) during a tour at Will Rogers Air National Guard Base in Oklahoma City, Dec. 8, 2021. The LOA members were briefed on installation capabilities from realistic training systems to the 137th Special Operation Wing’s mission with the MC-12W. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew M. LaMoreaux)

