    137th SOW hosts logistics officers from Tinker AFB

    WILL ROGERS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2021

    Photo by Andrew LaMoreaux  

    137th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Jared Ackerman, assistant director of operations with the 146th Air Support Operations Squadron, Oklahoma Air National Guard demonstrates the operation of the Advanced joint terminal attack controller training system to leaders of the Tinker Logistics Officer Association (LOA) during a tour at Will Rogers Air National Guard Base in Oklahoma City, Dec. 8, 2021. The LOA members were briefed on installation capabilities from realistic training systems to the 137th Special Operation Wing’s mission with the MC-12W. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew M. LaMoreaux)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2021
    Date Posted: 02.12.2022 13:20
    Photo ID: 7050050
    VIRIN: 211208-Z-HL234-0290
    Resolution: 6709x4473
    Size: 29.05 MB
    Location: WILL ROGERS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, OK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 137th SOW hosts logistics officers from Tinker AFB [Image 3 of 3], by Andrew LaMoreaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    AFSOC
    National Guard
    Oklahoma National Guard
    Will Rogers Air National Guard Base
    137th Special Operations Wing

