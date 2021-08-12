137th SOW hosts logistics officers from Tinker AFB

U.S. Air Force Maj. Jared Ackerman, assistant director of operations with the 146th Air Support Operations Squadron, Oklahoma Air National Guard demonstrates the operation of the Advanced joint terminal attack controller training system to leaders of the Tinker Logistics Officer Association (LOA) during a tour at Will Rogers Air National Guard Base in Oklahoma City, Dec. 8, 2021. The LOA members were briefed on installation capabilities from realistic training systems to the 137th Special Operation Wing’s mission with the MC-12W. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew M. LaMoreaux)

