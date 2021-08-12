137th SOW hosts logistics officers from Tinker AFB

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Adanna Gill, a medical technician from the 137th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, Oklahoma Air National Guard speaks to leaders of the Tinker Logistics Officer Association (LOA) during a tour of the C-130 Hercules fuselage trainer at Will Rogers Air National Guard Base in Oklahoma City, Dec. 8, 2021. The LOA members were briefed on installation capabilities from realistic training systems to the 137th Special Operation Wing’s mission with the MC-12W. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew M. LaMoreaux)

