633d Logistics Readiness Squadron processes cargo for 1st Fighter Wing UAE Deployment

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Zachary, joint inspector with the 633d Logistics Readiness Squadron, annotates the axle weight of a Polyalphaolefin Cooling Cart at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Feb. 8, 2022, in support of a deployment to United Arab Emirates. Based on orders from the U.S. Secretary of Defense, the strategic intent of the deployment is for the aircraft's presence to assist the UAE against the current threat and as a clear signal that the U.S. stands with the UAE as a long-standing strategic partner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Macdonald)

Date Taken: 02.08.2022 Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US by SSgt Gabriel Macdonald