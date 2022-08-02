U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jared, mobility readiness spares packages journeyman with the 633d Logistics Readiness Squadron, operates a 10k Standard Forklift while Senior Airman Kashish, MRSP journeyman with the 633d LRS, spots him at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Feb. 8, 2022, in support of a deployment to United Arab Emirates. Based on orders from the U.S. Secretary of Defense, the strategic intent of the deployment is for the aircraft's presence to assist the UAE against the current threat and as a clear signal that the U.S. stands with the UAE as a long-standing strategic partner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Macdonald)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2022 Date Posted: 02.12.2022 12:39 Photo ID: 7050005 VIRIN: 220208-F-TL953-1125 Resolution: 4306x2865 Size: 828.5 KB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 633d Logistics Readiness Squadron processes cargo for 1st Fighter Wing UAE Deployment [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Gabriel Macdonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.