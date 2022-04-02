Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    633d Logistics Readiness Squadron and 1st Fighter Wing prepare for UAE deployment

    633d Logistics Readiness Squadron and 1st Fighter Wing prepare for UAE deployment

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Macdonald 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Aerospace Ground Equipment Journeymen with the 1st Maintenance Squadron offload their individual protective equipment bags at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Feb. 4, 2022, in support of a deployment to United Arab Emirates. Based on orders from the U.S. Secretary of Defense, the strategic intent of the deployment is for the aircraft's presence to assist the UAE against the current threat and as a clear signal that the U.S. stands with the UAE as a long-standing strategic partner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Macdonald)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2022
    US Central Command
    USCENTCOM
    US Air Forces Central
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    1st Fighter Wing

