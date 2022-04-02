633d Logistics Readiness Squadron and 1st Fighter Wing prepare for UAE deployment

U.S. Air Force Aerospace Ground Equipment Journeymen with the 1st Maintenance Squadron offload their individual protective equipment bags at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Feb. 4, 2022, in support of a deployment to United Arab Emirates. Based on orders from the U.S. Secretary of Defense, the strategic intent of the deployment is for the aircraft's presence to assist the UAE against the current threat and as a clear signal that the U.S. stands with the UAE as a long-standing strategic partner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Macdonald)

Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US