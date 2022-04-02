633d Logistics Readiness Squadron and 1st Fighter Wing prepare for UAE deployment

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Casey, weapons load crew chief with the 94th Fighter Squadron, collects her individual protective equipment at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Feb. 4, 2022, in support of a deployment to United Arab Emirates. Based on orders from the U.S. Secretary of Defense, the strategic intent of the deployment is for the aircraft's presence to assist the UAE against the current threat and as a clear signal that the U.S. stands with the UAE as a long-standing strategic partner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Macdonald)

Date Taken: 02.04.2022 Date Posted: 02.12.2022 Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US