Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gen. Cavoli, Maj. Gen. Donahue and Brigadier Den-McKay discuss operations [Image 2 of 2]

    Gen. Cavoli, Maj. Gen. Donahue and Brigadier Den-McKay discuss operations

    MIELEC, POLAND

    02.11.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Alexander Burnett 

    82nd Airborne Division

    U.S. Army Gen. Christopher Cavoli, right, commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, U.K. Brigadier General, middle, Neil A. Den-McKay, and Maj. Gen. Christopher Donahue, left, commanding general of the 82nd Airborne Division, discuss operations during a visit to Mielec, Poland, Feb. 11, 2022. The focus of the 82nd Airborne Division's mission is to assure our Allies and partners and deter aggression as they have a host of unique capabilities and conduct a wide range of missions that are scalable and tailorable to mission requirements. (U.S. Army Photo by Master Sgt. Alexander Burnett)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 02.12.2022 10:12
    Photo ID: 7049880
    VIRIN: 220211-A-UV471-104
    Resolution: 3433x2452
    Size: 4.84 MB
    Location: MIELEC, PL 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gen. Cavoli, Maj. Gen. Donahue and Brigadier Den-McKay discuss operations [Image 2 of 2], by MSG Alexander Burnett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Maj. Gen. Donahue presents a challenge coin
    Gen. Cavoli, Maj. Gen. Donahue and Brigadier Den-McKay discuss operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Paratroopers
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    EuropeanSupport2022
    SupportToEuroPartAllies

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT