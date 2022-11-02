Gen. Cavoli, Maj. Gen. Donahue and Brigadier Den-McKay discuss operations

U.S. Army Gen. Christopher Cavoli, right, commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, U.K. Brigadier General, middle, Neil A. Den-McKay, and Maj. Gen. Christopher Donahue, left, commanding general of the 82nd Airborne Division, discuss operations during a visit to Mielec, Poland, Feb. 11, 2022. The focus of the 82nd Airborne Division's mission is to assure our Allies and partners and deter aggression as they have a host of unique capabilities and conduct a wide range of missions that are scalable and tailorable to mission requirements. (U.S. Army Photo by Master Sgt. Alexander Burnett)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2022 10:12
|Photo ID:
|7049880
|VIRIN:
|220211-A-UV471-104
|Resolution:
|3433x2452
|Size:
|4.84 MB
|Location:
|MIELEC, PL
