U.S. Army Gen. Christopher Cavoli, right, commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, U.K. Brigadier General, middle, Neil A. Den-McKay, and Maj. Gen. Christopher Donahue, left, commanding general of the 82nd Airborne Division, discuss operations during a visit to Mielec, Poland, Feb. 11, 2022. The focus of the 82nd Airborne Division's mission is to assure our Allies and partners and deter aggression as they have a host of unique capabilities and conduct a wide range of missions that are scalable and tailorable to mission requirements. (U.S. Army Photo by Master Sgt. Alexander Burnett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2022 Date Posted: 02.12.2022 10:12 Photo ID: 7049880 VIRIN: 220211-A-UV471-104 Resolution: 3433x2452 Size: 4.84 MB Location: MIELEC, PL Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gen. Cavoli, Maj. Gen. Donahue and Brigadier Den-McKay discuss operations [Image 2 of 2], by MSG Alexander Burnett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.