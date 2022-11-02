Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. Donahue presents a challenge coin [Image 1 of 2]

    Maj. Gen. Donahue presents a challenge coin

    MIELEC, POLAND

    02.11.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Alexander Burnett 

    82nd Airborne Division

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Christopher Donahue, commanding general of the 82nd Airborne Division, presents a soldier of the Polish Armed Force with a military challenge coin in Mielec, Poland, Feb. 11, 2022. The focus of the 82nd Airborne Division's mission is to assure our Allies and partners and deter aggression as they have a host of unique capabilities and conduct a wide range of missions that are scalable and tailorable to mission requirements. (U.S. Army Photo by Master Sgt. Alexander Burnett)

    82nd Airborne Division
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    EuropeanSupport2022
    SupportToEuroPartAllies

