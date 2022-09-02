U.S. Senior Airman Jean Lassalle, a defender with the 156th Security Forces Squadron, Fires M4 carbine during a Ground Weapons Training at Camp Santiago exercise performed at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico, Feb. 9, 2022. More than 12 Airmen enhanced their mission readiness by receiving theoretical, mechanical and operational training on M4 carbine and M9 pistol.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Eliezer Soto)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2022 Date Posted: 02.12.2022 08:40 Photo ID: 7049831 VIRIN: 220209-Z-HM700-1006 Resolution: 6647x4431 Size: 4 MB Location: SALINAS, PR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 156th Wing Small Arms Training [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Eliezer Soto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.