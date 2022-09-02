Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    156th Wing Small Arms Training [Image 2 of 5]

    156th Wing Small Arms Training

    SALINAS, PUERTO RICO

    02.09.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Eliezer Soto 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Airman 1st Class Alexandra Diaz, a defender with the 156th Contingency Response Group, fires an M4 carbine during a Ground Weapons Training performed at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico, Feb. 9, 2022. More than 12 Airmen enhanced their mission readiness by receiving theoretical, mechanical and operational training on M4 carbine and M9 pistol. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Eliezer Soto)

